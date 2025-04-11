INS: Inflation rate since the beginning of the year was 2.1%

The inflation rate since the beginning of the year, March 2025 compared to December 2024, was 2.1%, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics.

INS shows that the consumer price index in March 2025, compared to February 2025, was 100.27%.

The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (March 2025 compared to December 2024) was 2.1%.

The annual inflation rate in March 2025 compared to March 2024 was 4.9%.

The average rate of change in consumer prices in the last 12 months (April 2024 – March 2025) compared to the previous 12 months (April 2023 – March 2024) was 5.1%.

INS also shows that the annual inflation rate in March 2025 compared to March 2024 calculated based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) was 5.1%.