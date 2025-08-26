Prima pagină » English » Judges from 16 courts of appeal urgently call for the withdrawal of the draft law on pension reform

Judges from 16 courts of appeal urgently call for the withdrawal of the draft law on pension reform

On Tuesday, judges from 16 courts of appeal urgently called for the withdrawal of the draft law on pension reform, warning that the government's move could destabilize the judicial system.
Andreea Tobias
26 aug. 2025, 15:52, English

During general meetings held that day, judges across all 16 courts of appeal in the country urged the other two branches of government to immediately abandon the proposed bill concerning magistrates’ service pensions.

In their statement, they expressed concerns about an „aggressive campaign against the judiciary,” which they believe poses a serious threat to the rule of law and the rights and freedoms of citizens.

The magistrates warned that starting on August 27, the courts will modify their operations in accordance with the decisions made during the general assemblies. This change is intended as both a form of protest and a warning regarding the significant risk of destabilizing the judicial system that the adoption of this reform could create.