Dogus Construction inaugurated the Mumbai metro today. The company that handled the most complex segment will also handle the M4 line in Bucharest

The project, recently inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, is an impressive feat of engineering, crossing vital historical and economic areas of the metropolis.

Dogus Construction, the Turkish infrastructure company with over 70 years of global experience, played a key role in the realization of this project. In partnership with Soma Enterprises, Dogus built the Mumbai Central–Worli section, one of the most technically complex sections. The work included the construction of deep underground tunnels using state-of-the-art technology and innovative environmental solutions.

Dogus’ success in India was an example of engineering performance and sustainability, recognised by infrastructure experts worldwide. The same rigorous and responsible approach will now be applied in Romania, where the company is preparing to bring its unique experience to the construction of the Bucharest metro.

Start for the M4 Line

The consortium led by Dogus Construction, together with Trace Group Hold (Bulgaria) and GP Group JSC, won the tender for the first section of the M4 metro line, which will connect Gara de Nord to Eroii Revoluției. Dogus’ bid was almost €100 million more competitive than the next highest bidder, confirming the company’s efficiency and competitiveness. The total value of the project exceeds RON 17 billion.

The M4 line will include 13 stations and will be approximately 12 kilometers long, contributing to improved urban mobility and reduced traffic congestion in the south and center of the capital.

A name synonymous with excellence in infrastructure

Founded in 1951, Dogus Construction has completed over 250 major projects worth more than $30.5 billion in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is recognized for its respect for the environment, business ethics, and social responsibility.

Through the Dogus Construction Bucharest Metro project, the company is consolidating its presence in Central and Eastern Europe and contributing to the modernization of Romanian infrastructure. Bucharest thus becomes the next city where Dogus brings the technological expertise, innovation, and standards of excellence that have defined projects such as the Mumbai Metro.

The company also intends to implement the same environmental standards in Romania as it does in its international projects, with a focus on energy efficiency, recycling of construction materials, and reducing its carbon footprint.

In Dogus’ vision, the infrastructure of the future must be not only functional but also environmentally friendly—a philosophy that Dogus will put into practice through the M4 Line, a project that promises to redefine urban mobility in the capital.