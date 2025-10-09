ANP, after the protest at the Craiova Detention Center: it is not being abolished

The ANP indicates that, in the context of the overcrowding of the penitentiary system, which currently registers an occupancy rate of 125.39%, the Administration has evaluated the structure of some subordinate units, in order to identify solutions for the efficient management of this phenomenon, the optimization of human resources and the reduction of expenses.

„Thus, projects were developed to simulate the process of merging some penitentiary units, selected according to the number of detainees in custody (in relation to the accommodation capacity) and their geographical location. These projects were sent to the social dialogue partners (unions) for consultation. At the date of the analysis (August 20 this year), the Craiova Detention Center was holding 146 persons deprived of their liberty, with a legal capacity of 339 places, resulting in an occupancy rate of only 44.65%. Therefore, it was decided to merge it with a nearby penitentiary unit, a measure that will eliminate the administrative apparatus of the Center”, according to the ANP.

The ANP emphasizes that the employees of the Craiova Detention Center will not be relocated to other units, but will be redistributed to other positions to cover the staff shortage in the structures that require additional resources.

Approximately 250 prison police officers are protesting at the Craiova Detention Center on Thursday, accusing the Government and the National Penitentiary Administration (ANP) of bringing the penitentiary system to a standstill through reforms.

Prison police officers say that the Government and the National Penitentiary Administration are promoting reforms that lead to the closure of units, the cutting of rights and the sacrifice of personnel, under the pretext of the budget deficit.