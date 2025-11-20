Pîslaru about the PNRR milestone regarding special pensions: It does not guarantee that Romania will be able to recover the money

„This suspension comes from the fact that, for more than four years, Romania has not fulfilled a reform that it assumed or did not provide sufficient evidence that this reform solves the problem of equity and sustainability in the pension system,” said Pîslaru, on Thursday, in a press conference.

Regarding the CSM’s opinion, the minister said: „In the spirit of the principle of loyal cooperation between institutions, which is a constitutional principle, we expect the CSME to approve this project as quickly as possible. And the Government will do its duty and push this reform to the end.”

He explained the next steps in the attempt to preserve the European funds: „On November 28, when we submit the letter regarding the fulfillment of this milestone, let’s bring all the evidence, and I want to be very explicit, that the government did everything it could to the government, that the parliament did everything it could to the parliament, so that this milestone was fulfilled.”

„Given that the European Commission’s response is within a period of about two months, my expectation is that the promulgation will happen within this period of two months, in order not to discuss a theoretical issue, at which point the audit and verification system of the European Commission will decide whether the elements gathered, i.e. expressed will, action taken to the maximum of the Government’s capacity at the moment, taking into account the interventions of the CSM, appeals, CCR and so on, if these efforts, which in the end will lead to the fulfillment of the milestone, even if late, are or are not penalized proportionately, disproportionately, totally, partially or as much as they are”, continued the minister.

In the end, he stated: „These things are obviously efforts related to the best possible presentation of what Romania has done and do not guarantee, to be very explicit, that Romania will be able to recover the 231 million euros”.