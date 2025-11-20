Horațiu Potra, brought to Romania from Dubai

Horațiu Potra, considered Călin Georgescu’s mercenary, will be brought to Romania on Thursday, November 20, 2025, judicial sources stated for Gândul. Implicated in the files of the former candidate for the 2024 presidential elections, Potra was initially located in the United Arab Emirates, in Dubai, and said he wanted to return to the country to prove his innocence to the authorities.

Potra is the subject of an arrest warrant in absentia issued by the Romanian authorities in a file of the General Prosecutor’s Office regarding crimes against the constitutional order: attempted coup d’état. His lawyer recently announced that the Romanian authorities have signed an agreement for Potra’s handover, so that he will be brought to the country and taken over by the Police.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected, on October 10, the request of the defense to cancel the arrest warrant in absentia. On September 16, Horațiu Potra was sent to court together with Călin Georgescu, under the charge of attempted coup d’état. On September 18, Potra, his son and brother were detained in the United Arab Emirates.