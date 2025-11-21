Official statistics on motorways and expressways in Romania

The message was sent on Facebook and is accompanied by graphs (https://mfe.gov.ro/pnrr-dashboard/).

„The validated figures confirm the huge effort: CNAIR is the engine of investments in the PNRR! Transparency is essential, and the new dashboard launched by MIPE shows, in black and white, the reality on the ground. But beyond the graphs and percentages, these figures tell the story of an exemplary mobilization and a consolidated team that stands behind the results. I am proud to say that the CNAIR team, together with serious builders, has demonstrated that it is possible”, explained Cristian Pistol.

The head of CNAIR referred to the works on the A7 and A1.

„In record time, we managed to transform the historic opportunity of the PNRR into active construction sites. The Moldovan Highway (A7) is taking shape day by day, and the PNRR-financed section on the A1 is advancing steadily. We are the institution that „pulls” the weight in absorbing European funds and we do it with professionalism. Behind each milestone reached and each kilometer of poured asphalt are thousands of hours of work, quick decisions and a team determined to leave something behind,” added Cristian Pistol.