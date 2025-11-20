Moșteanu, about the SAFE loan: The interest rate is 3% with a repayment term of up to 40 years

At the final briefing, the Minister of Defense, Ionuț Moșteanu, stated that, through SAFE, Romania intends to cover Defense expenses.

Moșteanu explained that the SAFE program is a form of loan.

„It’s not a grant. (…) It’s a loan under very good conditions for the Romanian state, much better than we could get from the market. And we wanted to finance Defense expenses from this money in the next period, to reduce the pressure on the state budget, which, as you know, is a major pressure,” declared Moșteanu.

He stated that the interest rate is 3% and the amount has a repayment term of up to 40 years, with a grace period of 10 years for repayment of the principal amount.

Asked when the first tranche of the loan could be contracted, the Minister of Defense stated that the money could come as the Government executes the programs. „As we make purchases and settle and say: ‘Done, we’ve done this contract, we’ve settled the invoices!’. So most of them will be in the 2027-2030 range,” concluded the minister.

According to the announcement made by the Government in September, the Government will benefit from a loan of 16.68 billion euros through the SAFE program.