Nicuşor Dan wants uniform salary: People are also leaving the Presidential Administration

The head of state was asked on Friday whether salary cuts should also apply to ministers and parliamentarians.

„Obviously, if it happens, it has to happen, but the discussion is just beginning,” said Nicuşor Dan.

The president claims that it is necessary to return to a uniform salary law.

„In the medium term, we must return to a law on unitary remuneration, because there are large differences between institutions, between equivalent positions in different institutions, and because of this, in some institutions, including the Presidential Administration, people here go, obviously they have families, children, obligations, installments, they go to other institutions and they cannot function. So we must return, because we had a law on unitary remuneration that was modified by hundreds of normative acts,” said Nicuşor Dan.

He added that „people in equivalent positions must be paid equivalently.”