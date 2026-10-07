Luca Niculescu announces the drafting of the government plan: Romania doesn’t need to start from scratch all the time

In a post uploaded to Facebook, Luca Niculescu wrote that, beyond discussions about majorities, negotiations and names with parliamentary parties, he is looking for „solutions for political and economic balance in Romania.”
„I start from the following question: what do people expect from a government? They want to know that their money is spent wisely and fairly, that they can afford the prices, and that the state is there when they need it. Especially now, when winter is coming and the bills don’t wait for the political calendar,” the prime minister-designate said.
According to him, among the main concerns are economic growth, the protection of purchasing power and recovery measures for the business environment, as well as „answers to the issue of energy prices.”
„Caring for people means a healthy economy, better collection of public money and attention to how it is spent. A state that respects its citizens starts by respecting their money,” Niculescu continues.
„I think Romania doesn’t need to start from scratch every time. We need to keep what works and fix what doesn’t,” he added.
The designated Prime Minister stated that he will take into account what the parties say to him these days.
„They have different priorities, and it’s natural for them to be that way. My role is to bring them together in a realistic program,” he says.
Luca Niculescu concluded with the idea that he would publicly present the results of the discussions.