Luca Niculescu announces the drafting of the government plan: Romania doesn’t need to start from scratch all the time

In a post uploaded to Facebook, Luca Niculescu wrote that, beyond discussions about majorities, negotiations and names with parliamentary parties, he is looking for „solutions for political and economic balance in Romania.”

„I start from the following question: what do people expect from a government? They want to know that their money is spent wisely and fairly, that they can afford the prices, and that the state is there when they need it. Especially now, when winter is coming and the bills don’t wait for the political calendar,” the prime minister-designate said.