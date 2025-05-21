Prima pagină » English » Maramureș Rally 2025. Traffic will be closed on Friday in Pasul Gutâi

Traffic will be closed on Friday, for several hours, in Pasul Gutâi, on DN 18, in Maramureș County, due to a sports competition.
Petru Mazilu
21 mai 2025, 13:14, English

On Friday, traffic will be temporarily closed on DN 18, in Pasul Gutâi, Maramureș County, announces DRDP Cluj.

The restriction will be in force between 16:45 – 23:45 for the „Maramureș Rally 2025” automobile competition, the second stage of the „Winner Rally” National Rally Championship.

Road traffic will be conducted on a detour, respectively on DJ 184 Baia Sprie-Cavnic and DJ 109F Cavnic-Ferești.

Drivers are advised to respect the temporary road signs and police instructions.