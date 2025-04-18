MFA: Waiting times at the Bulgarian border will be increased during the mini-holiday period

According to the warning, waiting time will be increased when crossing Bulgarian border crossing points, in particular through PTF Ruse, where the rehabilitation of the Bulgarian side of the Danube bridge is being carried out.

In this context, the MFA recommends using all Bulgarian crossing points open to international traffic, including the Romanian-Bulgarian border crossing points: Vidin – Calafat, Kardam – Negru Voda, Silistra – Ostrov Calarasi, Dobromir – Krushari, Kainardzha – Lipnița, as well as ferry crossing points: Nikopol – Turnu Măgurele, Svishtov – Zimnicea, Oryahovo – Bechet and Aydemir (Silistra) – Chiciu (Calarasi).

For citizens heading to Greece, the MFA recommends using the following Bulgarian-Greek border crossing points: Kulata-Promachonas, Makaza-Nimfea (for vehicles with total permissible mass up to 3.5t), Ilinden-Exohi (bypass for PCTF Kulata, route to Kavala), Kapitan Petko Voivoda-Ormenion (route to Alexandropolis), Zlatograd-Termes and Ivaylovgrad-Kiprinos (the last two points only for vehicles with total permissible mass up to 3.5t), Zlatograd-Termes and Ivaylovgrad-Kiprinos (the last two points only for vehicles with total permissible mass up to 3.5t).