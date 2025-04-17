Ministry of Development transferred over 75 million lei for projects financed through PNRR

Thus, for the Renovation Wave component, 38,648,775.27 lei were settled for 43 objectives that aim to develop and update spatial planning and urban planning documentation, as well as to ensure infrastructure for green transport.

For the Local Fund Component, 33,828,132.31 lei were paid for 75 objectives aimed at developing and updating spatial planning and urban planning documentation, as well as ensuring infrastructure for green transport.

Also, through the Education Component, 2,698,542.54 lei were allocated for the construction of 5 new, modern and environmentally friendly nurseries.