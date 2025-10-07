Ministry of Education: Schools will decide how to make up for lost hours in counties under red alert

According to data from the Ministry of Education, to date, the County Committee for Emergency Situations has decided to suspend classes in all pre-university educational institutions for Wednesday, October 8, in the counties of Constanța and Ialomița.

The boards of directors of educational institutions that are in the situation of suspending teaching activities will establish measures for recovering the hours.

In the counties of Constanța, Călărași, Ialomița, Giurgiu, Ilfov, and in the municipality of Bucharest, a red alert will come into effect on Tuesday evening. There will be torrential and heavy rain, isolated lightning, and in short intervals or through accumulation, there will be 80-100 and, in isolated cases, 120-140 l/sq m of water.

The authorities in the counties of Constanța, Ialomița, Călărași, and Giurgiu have decided to suspend classes for Wednesday.