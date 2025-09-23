Minus 2 degrees Celsius towards the end of the week – radical change in temperature

If the weather on Tuesday is particularly warm, with 32 degrees in Banat and 28 degrees in the Capital, starting from Thursday the cooling will be significant in almost the entire country, says the director general of the National Meteorological Administration (ANM).

The maximums will drop from 32 degrees in the southwest of the territory to only 11-12 degrees in Eastern Transylvania and Northern Moldova.

Even in the south of the country, temperatures will not exceed 20 degrees, and on the coast the maximums will be at most 14-15 degrees.

In Bucharest, the minimum will drop to 6-7 degrees Celsius.

Precipitation will begin in the west, northwest and center of the country, with amounts of 15-20 liters per square meter, accompanied by wind intensification with speeds of 40-50 km/h.