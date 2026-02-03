Prima pagină » English » Mircea Lucescu’s health condition is serious – sources

Mircea Lucescu’s health condition is serious – sources

The health condition of coach Mircea Lucescu is serious, sources revealed to ProSport. Lucescu is hospitalized at the Bucharest University Hospital, and doctors have reportedly refused to approve the patient's transport abroad.
Petru Mazilu
03 feb. 2026, 13:26, English

Mircea Lucescu is in serious condition in the hospital, ProSport announces. Sources confirm the information, and the doctors treating him have refused his request to be transported abroad due to his precarious condition.

The coach of the Romanian national team has faced several health problems recently. In 2025, he complained of heart problems and was hospitalized for thorough investigations. In December, his health problems were complicated by the flu. In January, Lucescu arrived at the hospital again with a high fever. Since he partially recovered following treatment, the coach was discharged.

The problems are not over, and Mircea Lucescu has returned to the hospital, being kept under strict medical supervision.

Representatives of the Romanian Football Federation are closely monitoring Lucescu’s progress. In just two months, the Romanian national team will play the play-off for the World Cup qualification. The match will be played in Turkey and in the event of a victory for the tricolors, the national team will play one more match with the qualification on the table.

The FRF does not know whether the coach will be medically fit for the decisive match or matches in March. Even if they are thinking of a replacement, it is unlikely that a coach with a quota would agree to take over the national team in the aforementioned situation.

