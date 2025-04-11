Negrescu: I don’t want a Europe where algorithms decide what we know or what we vote for

I don’t want a Europe where algorithms decide what we know, what we believe or what we vote for, says MEP Victor Negrescu, following a conference organized at the European Parliament on information from social networks.

Victor Negrescu points out that 42% of young Europeans get their information from social networks: „Instagram, TikTok, scroll, like, share. But how much of the information we learn every day is actually journalism?”.

He says that this week the „European Media in an AI World” conference took place at the European Parliament, attended by journalists, media leaders, AI experts and European decision-makers.

„I have made it clear: artificial intelligence changes everything, but accurate information remains, for me, a priority. I do not want a Europe where algorithms decide what we know, what we believe or what we vote for. I want a Europe where citizens have access to verified information, diverse sources and a free press”, says Negrescu.