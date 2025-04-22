Nicușor Dan: Antonescu and Ponta have been part of this system for 35 years. They protected the corrupt

„Having a vision means understanding what needs to be done. But more important in this election is whether you can actually implement what you propose. That’s why I urge everyone to look at the candidates’ past actions, not just their promises,” Dan added.

He emphasized that „it’s difficult to believe that someone who hasn’t acted in 35 years will start doing so tomorrow.”

„We’re talking about Antonescu and Ponta, the most prominent candidates with a chance to reach the second round. They’ve been entrenched in this system for 35 years. It’s unrealistic to expect that the healthcare system, which has been sluggish for years, will suddenly transform overnight. Without fundamental changes, it will continue at the same pace. It’s hard to believe that individuals who have historically protected the corrupt and spoken against justice, I’m referring to Antonescu and Ponta, will now bring about the justice Romanians are waiting for. Similarly, it’s hard to believe that these two, who in 2012 shocked Western chancelleries with their blunt positions, will now effectively represent Romania’s viewpoint. I remind you that back then, they returned from the European Commission with their tails between their legs and an 11-point homework assignment. So, I invite Romanians to consider the candidates’ past actions, not just their promises,” Dan concluded.