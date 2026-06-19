Nicușor Dan on official visit to Turkey: Meeting with Erdoğan and attending naval ceremony

According to the Presidential Administration, „The President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, will join the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in Istanbul for the ceremony to hoist the flag on the HISAR-class ship ‘Rear Admiral August Roman.’”

This ceremony marks the entry of the ship into operational service with the Romanian Naval Forces, after which steps will be taken for its deployment to Romania. The new corvette, built in Turkey, will enhance Romania’s surveillance and response capabilities, thus strengthening collective security in the Black Sea region.

The “Rear Admiral August Roman” corvette is designed for combat in various naval environments, including surface, anti-air, and anti-submarine operations. It is capable of conducting missions such as denying enemy actions, protecting critical infrastructure and friendly forces, and defending maritime communications.

In addition, during his visit to Istanbul, Nicușor Dan will discuss the priorities of the bilateral Strategic Partnership, regional security, and preparations for the NATO Summit in Ankara on July 7-8 with President Erdoğan.