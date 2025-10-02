Nicușor Dan will present the 2024 presidential election file in Copenhagen

This presentation will take place at the European Political Community meeting in Copenhagen.

„Today (Thursday), there will be a meeting of European states, whether they are part of the Union or not, featuring a plenary session and several discussions. One discussion will focus on the Republic of Moldova immediately after the elections, another on drugs, and one on disinformation and Russian influence,” President Dan stated in a press release.

Regarding disinformation, Nicușor Dan revealed that he would present the work of Romania’s Prosecutor General, Alex Florența. „During this discussion, I will present the material that the Prosecutor General has made public. It addresses financing, attempts by the Potra group to destabilize, and, most importantly, the influence on social media. The mechanism outlined by the Prosecutor General involves three stages. It includes a website that seems initially related to current affairs or alternative medicine, where visitors encounter surprising news items. Clicking on these leads to another site, which then redirects to a clone site or a very credible site, making it appear that the news is genuine. Additionally, the manner in which this operated on TikTok led to the Georgescu hashtag ranking very high globally.”