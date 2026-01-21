Prima pagină » English » Oana Țoiu, the second day in Davos: Atmosphere influenced by Trump’s speech

Oana Țoiu, the second day in Davos: Atmosphere influenced by Trump’s speech

The atmosphere in Davos on the second day is marked by anticipation surrounding Donald Trump's speech, described as "a state of active concern" by Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu.
Oana Țoiu, the second day in Davos: Atmosphere influenced by Trump's speech
Sursa foto: Alexandra Pandrea/GMN/Mediafax Foto
Andreea Tobias
21 ian. 2026, 15:55, English

In a social media post, Țoiu noted that the focus of the day’s discussions would be on security. „We are starting with strategic talks involving NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Presidents Karol Nawrocki and Alexander Stubb,” she stated.

She also shared her observations about the atmosphere at the World Economic Forum. „The anticipation of President Donald Trump’s speech is significantly influencing the environment here, with many meetings happening on the sidelines to explore common diplomatic solutions,” Țoiu added.

The foreign minister indicated that Romanian officials would be making statements on Wednesday and Thursday, centering on public investment and energy issues.

Țoiu emphasized that Romania is an important partner of the United States

In a video message shared online, Țoiu emphasized that Romania is an important partner of the United States and continues to invest in the transatlantic relationship and strategic partnership. „It’s essential to recognize that there are fundamental principles we must uphold. The territory of any country, particularly European nations, should not be transferred to another without the consent of its people. This is our only option. We are committed to diplomatic dialogue to address legitimate security requirements in the Arctic region while also developing measures to discourage future actions that could escalate into global conflict, particularly concerning rising tariffs. Increased tariffs can adversely affect both the European and US economies. We hope that in the coming days, alongside the business community, we will identify solutions to de-escalate the situation,” concluded Oana Țoiu.

Recomandarea video

EXCLUSIV Ministrul Sănătății, după investigația G4Media despre „mafia parafelor”: Au existat „tot felul de rezistențe” din sistem
G4Media
Studiul care desființează măsurile lui Bolojan! Săracii devin și mai săraci
Gandul
După Cătălin Măruță, a fost dată afară și ea de la Pro TV: ”Lacrimi foarte multe”
Cancan
Trei soții de fotbaliști au atras toate privirile la petrecerea de nuntă a lui Radu Drăgușin. Fina lui Șumudică a „rupt” cu decolteul accentuat
Prosport
Ororile prin care a trecut tânăra ținută sclavă de șeful ISIS: „Soția lui era chiar mai rea decât el”
Libertatea
Leacul simplu pe care bunicile îl pregăteau la primele semne de răceală. Calma rapid simptomele!
CSID
Mașina pe care nici Ion Țiriac n-a reușit s-o cumpere: „Le am cam pe toate...”
Promotor