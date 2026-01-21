Oana Țoiu, the second day in Davos: Atmosphere influenced by Trump’s speech

In a social media post, Țoiu noted that the focus of the day’s discussions would be on security. „We are starting with strategic talks involving NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Presidents Karol Nawrocki and Alexander Stubb,” she stated.

She also shared her observations about the atmosphere at the World Economic Forum. „The anticipation of President Donald Trump’s speech is significantly influencing the environment here, with many meetings happening on the sidelines to explore common diplomatic solutions,” Țoiu added.

The foreign minister indicated that Romanian officials would be making statements on Wednesday and Thursday, centering on public investment and energy issues.

Țoiu emphasized that Romania is an important partner of the United States

In a video message shared online, Țoiu emphasized that Romania is an important partner of the United States and continues to invest in the transatlantic relationship and strategic partnership. „It’s essential to recognize that there are fundamental principles we must uphold. The territory of any country, particularly European nations, should not be transferred to another without the consent of its people. This is our only option. We are committed to diplomatic dialogue to address legitimate security requirements in the Arctic region while also developing measures to discourage future actions that could escalate into global conflict, particularly concerning rising tariffs. Increased tariffs can adversely affect both the European and US economies. We hope that in the coming days, alongside the business community, we will identify solutions to de-escalate the situation,” concluded Oana Țoiu.