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Romania adds new Hercules aircraft to military fleet, received free of charge from the US

Romania is set to receive a C-130H Hercules transport aircraft from the United States on Wednesday, free of charge through the Excess Defense Articles program.
Romania adds new Hercules aircraft to military fleet, received free of charge from the US
C-130H Hercules transport aircraft. Source: Air Force
Petru Mazilu
13 oct. 2026, 14:38, English
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On Wednesday, the Romanian Air Force is receiving a C-130H Hercules transport aircraft, transferred free of charge by the United States government through a surplus military equipment program.

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced that Romania will receive a C-130H Hercules aircraft on Wednesday, transferred at no cost to the Romanian Air Force by the United States government via the Excess Defense Articles (EDA) program.

The handover ceremony will take place at the Otopeni 90th Airlift Base, attended by Minister of Defence Radu Miruță and the US Ambassador to Romania, Darryl Nirenberg.

The C-130H Hercules is the eighth aircraft of this type to enter the Romanian military’s inventory through the US Excess Defense Articles (EDA) program, under which the United States transfers surplus military equipment.

According to the Ministry of National Defence, Romania has benefited from this program since 1996, when the first C-130B aircraft were integrated into the Romanian Air Force’s transport fleet.

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