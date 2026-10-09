Romania can’t escape the technical recession. The economy, supported by agriculture and construction; population consumption decreases

In the first semester, the economy contracted by 1.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

According to the INS, the estimated GDP for the second quarter of 2026 was approximately 529.7 billion lei, in current prices, on the seasonally adjusted series. Compared to the first quarter of 2026, the indicator did not register any change in real terms.

Compared to the same period last year, GDP decreased by 1.9% on the seasonally adjusted series and by 0.2% on the gross series.

The economy shrank by 1.6% in the first half of the year

In the period January-June 2026, the Gross Domestic Product amounted to approximately 1,035.7 billion lei in current prices, on the seasonally adjusted series. In real terms, it was 1.6% lower than in the first semester of 2025.

On a gross basis, GDP in the first semester was approximately 907.2 billion lei, in current prices, which corresponds to a decrease of 0.6% compared to the same period last year.

What decreases, what increases

The data shows that the evolution of the economy differs depending on the sectors of activity. In the second quarter, construction recorded an increase of 15.4% compared to the same period in 2025, and agriculture, forestry and fishing advanced by 6.1%.

In contrast, industry decreased by 3.9%, trade, transport, hotels and restaurants recorded a decrease of 4.3%, and real estate transactions recorded a contraction of 8.3%, according to volume indices calculated on the gross series.

Household consumption continued to decline

On the use side of GDP, household final consumption expenditures were 3.1% lower in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, on a gross series basis.

At the same time, gross fixed capital formation, an indicator that reflects investment in assets such as buildings and equipment, increased by 19.9%. Exports of goods and services advanced by 4%, and imports increased by 3%.