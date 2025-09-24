Romanian auto market accelerates – strong growth in all segments

All segments evolved positively, according to data published by the INS on Wednesday.

Vehicle sales increased by 18.7%, while maintenance and repair services exploded by 37.1% compared to July 2024. Trade in parts and accessories rose by 6.8%, and motorcycles recorded a modest growth of 1.7%.

In the first seven months of 2025, the auto sector advanced by 5.6% compared to the same period in 2024. The performance is mainly supported by maintenance and repair services, which increased by 22.6%.

Motorcycles have made a spectacular comeback with a 15.2% increase in seven months, after the difficulties of the past years. New vehicle sales are up 4.2%, while the parts and accessories market is up 2.7%.

Even compared to June, the car market grew by 6.1%, which shows a sustained dynamic throughout the summer. Maintenance and repairs led here too with an increase of 11.9%.