Şerban met with the French ambassador to Romania: We discussed the continuation of projects

„Today, I had a meeting with His Excellency, Mr. Nicholas Warney, the French Ambassador to Romania. During the meeting, we highlighted the fact that the relations between Romania and France are solid and are based on a strategic partnership, reflected in numerous bilateral discussions and close cooperation at European, NATO and international levels,” reads the message published on Tuesday by Ciprian Şerban on Facebook.

The minister highlighted the role of France as a commercial partner for Romania, pointing out that the interest of French investors is growing, especially in sectors such as infrastructure and transport.

The officials discussed the continuation of joint projects, including the development of a logistics hub that would capitalize on the strategic position of the Port of Constanta and the Danube ports, as well as the strengthening of cooperation in transport infrastructure.

„The discussions also aimed at the continuation of joint projects, including the development of a logistics hub that would capitalize on the strategic position of the Port of Constanta and the Danube ports,” Minister Şerban’s message also states.