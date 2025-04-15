Snow removal operation on Transalpina has begun

The snow removal operation on Transalpina, the road section between Rânca and Obârșia Lotrului, has begun, DRDP Craiova announces. Two high-capacity front-end loaders and a blade machine are being used.

In a bid to help road users, two high-capacity front-end loaders and a blade machine are now being used on this section of national road at the highest altitude in Romania.

„After the most difficult area has been overcome, where the snow is mixed with rockfall, action will be taken including with the CNAIR’s milling machines. This road sector remains closed to traffic for the time being until all the necessary conditions for safe travel are ensured,” according to the quoted source.