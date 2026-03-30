Sorin Grindeanu presents scenarios for PSD’s exit from government

According to him, the majority of PSD members support changing the current government structure

„Today I presented the three possible scenarios to my colleagues from the Moldova region. The first is to stay as we are now. The second means to stay in the current coalition, but to have a reconfiguration. And the third is moving into opposition. There are no other options,” declared Sorin Grindeanu.

According to the Social Democratic leader, the majority of PSD members support the option of reconfiguring the Executive, and maintaining the current government formula no longer has support in the party.

Grindeanu stated that, during the regional consultations organized by the PSD, there was no favorable opinion to continue the coalition in its current form, with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and the current political structure.

„Everyone wants us to continue in a pro-European coalition, but not within these parameters. We see that we are going in the wrong direction, and the macroeconomic indicators show this,” said the PSD leader.

He cited several negative economic indicators, including inflation of almost 10%, approximately 55,000 layoffs in the private sector in recent months, a 16% drop in industrial production and a reduction of about 25% in the purchasing power of pensioners.

In this context, the PSD will conduct a complete evaluation of the government, including a self-evaluation of the social democratic ministers, before the decisive internal vote.

Regarding the possibility of moving into opposition, Sorin Grindeanu avoided making a prediction, emphasizing that almost 5,000 party members will decide the political direction of the PSD.

„I don’t want to anticipate the result. We will ask our colleagues, as we did when we decided to enter the government. The fact is that Romania is not going in the right direction, and we have the duty to try to change this direction,” he said.

The PSD leader assured that, after the vote on April 20, the party will publicly and transparently present the final decision regarding the future of participation in the government, emphasizing that the interests of Romanians and the stability of the government must be the priority.