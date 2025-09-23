Study: 16% of Romanians trust AI and 6% in influencers when choosing products or services

The eCommerce 2025 Radiography, a study that will be made public on September 25, shows that when it comes to purchasing recommendations for an online product or service, Romanians put family and friends in first place, far ahead of other options, with more than three quarters of the options.

One in six Romanians rely on AI as a source of trust, and in last place remains a category that, at least in Romania, is still struggling to demonstrate its efficiency through conversions: influencers enjoy priority as a level of trust among only a little over 6% of Romanians.

“At the eCommerce level, Romanians seem to dance a complicated tango with technology: they embrace it, but they don’t let it lead too much. According to our study that dissects our consumption habits, 19% of us frequently use ChatGPT or other AIs to compare products, finding them very useful. Another 32% try them occasionally, and a quarter are curious but haven’t pressed the button yet,” said Ciprian Cazacu, CEO and co-founder of easySales.

Although influencers don’t seem to have a major impact on the purchase decision, Romanians are demonstrating a new paradox in online purchasing trends.

Social networks influence purchasing behavior more than one might think, and no less than 58.30% of respondents say they have bought products just because they saw them advertised on social media.