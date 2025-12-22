Explosion followed by fire in a block of flats in Focșani: several people injured

According to ISU Vrancea, the explosion followed by fire occurred on Monday morning, around 7:40 a.m., in an apartment building in Focșani.

Five crews immediately responded with three fire trucks, a high-altitude rescue vehicle, an SMURD module, and a minibus from the Focșani Fire Department. Three SAJ ambulances were also dispatched.

The crews worked to extinguish the fire and evacuate 12 people.

Four victims received treatment at the scene, three of whom had panic attacks. Two of them refused to be transported to the hospital.

In addition, a 52-year-old woman suffered second- and third-degree burns over 70% of her body. She was picked up and transported to the hospital by the SMURD crew.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the incident and the extent of damage to the building.