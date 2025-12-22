Prima pagină » English » Explosion followed by fire in a block of flats in Focșani: several people injured

Explosion followed by fire in a block of flats in Focșani: several people injured

 Several people have been injured following an explosion followed by a fire in a block of flats in Focșani, Vrancea County.
Explosion followed by fire in a block of flats in Focșani: several people injured
Laura Buciu
22 dec. 2025, 13:53, English

According to ISU Vrancea, the explosion followed by fire occurred on Monday morning, around 7:40 a.m., in an apartment building in Focșani.

Five crews immediately responded with three fire trucks, a high-altitude rescue vehicle, an SMURD module, and a minibus from the Focșani Fire Department. Three SAJ ambulances were also dispatched.

The crews worked to extinguish the fire and evacuate 12 people.

Four victims received treatment at the scene, three of whom had panic attacks. Two of them refused to be transported to the hospital.

In addition, a 52-year-old woman suffered second- and third-degree burns over 70% of her body. She was picked up and transported to the hospital by the SMURD crew.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the incident and the extent of damage to the building.

Recomandarea video

EXCLUSIV Chipurile legionarilor Radu Gyr, Valeriu Gafencu și Ilie Lăcătușu, pictate pe o capelă din Apărătorii Patriei, în București
G4Media
Digi RCS-RDS a făcut anunțul sfârșitului de an. Toți abonații din România sunt vizați
Gandul
Ce au putut face Andra și Cătălin Măruță în avion, în fața tuturor pasagerilor. 'Eu făceam plângere la compania aeriană'
Cancan
FOTO. Adelina Chivu, pe plajă în Thailanda. Cum arată la 43 de ani
Prosport
Magistrații, militarii și polițiștii pensionari, dați afară din locuințele de serviciu. Un proiect de lege le dă 3 luni să plece
Libertatea
Anul 2026 va fi spectaculos pentru acești nativi! Renasc din propria cenușă și își recapătă forța
CSID
Mii de șoferi nevinovați au fost amendați din cauza unui radar defect. A funcționat așa timp de 4 ani
Promotor