The government declares a state of crisis in the oil market and caps the markup on fuel

Following discussions led by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan at Victoria Palace, the Executive decided that the state of emergency will be established for an initial period of six months, with the option for three-month extensions if necessary.

According to a press release from the Government, “It was decided that the Government will adopt an emergency ordinance tomorrow, declaring a crisis in the crude oil and petroleum products market. This ordinance will establish measures to protect the economy and the population during this crisis. During the crisis, these protective measures will be in place for six months, with possibilities for successive extensions lasting up to three months, as long as the circumstances warrant it.”

The government will implement several protective measures

Additionally, during the crisis, the government will implement several protective measures, including limiting price markups, controlling exports and imports, and reducing the amount of biofuels used.

The markup for gasoline, diesel, and the raw materials necessary for their production will be capped throughout the entire economic chain. Exports and intra-Community shipments of gasoline and diesel will only be allowed with prior written consent from the Ministry of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism, as well as the Ministry of Energy. To help lower the final price, the amount of biofuel in gasoline will also be reduced.

Furthermore, the Ministries of Finance, Economy, and Energy, in cooperation with the Competition Council, will continuously monitor the market and assess any other necessary measures.

The meeting involved key officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Marian Neacșu, Minister of Energy Bogdan Ivan, Minister of Finance Alexandru Nazare, Minister of Economy Irineu Darău, and representatives from the Competition Council.