The National Food Collection has begun: where you can donate

Held during Lent, before the Easter holidays, the action aims to bring concrete support to individuals and families in difficulty. The collected food will then be distributed to partner organizations that support vulnerable people in the community.

According to information published on the official website of the campaign, the donation mechanism is simple. People who go shopping in partner stores can add non-perishable food products to their cart, which they can then leave at special collection points set up at the cash registers or offer them directly to volunteers present in the stores.

The donated products will reach families in difficulty, elderly people without support, single parents, children in foster care and other vulnerable categories. The organizers emphasize that each donated package means not only food, but also a gesture of solidarity, care and hope for those going through a difficult period.

Donations can be made in Kaufland, Lidl, Penny, Auchan and Profi stores throughout the country, where special collection points are set up at the cash registers, and volunteers are present to take over the offered products.

This year’s campaign is carried out under the message „Together we nourish hope. Goodness begins by concretely helping our fellow citizens in the community”, and the organizers convey that, around Easter, compassion can become the most beautiful gift for those in need. Every gesture counts, and a donation made during regular shopping can contribute to building real support for people in need.

Organized twice a year, around the holidays, the National Food Collection has become one of the most important social responsibility actions in Romania.

With each edition, the campaign contributes not only to supporting vulnerable people, but also to strengthening a more united and involved community.

The organizers encourage everyone who can to participate in this initiative, emphasizing that a simple gesture can bring hope and real support to those in need.