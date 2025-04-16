The second gallery of the Momaia tunnel on the Sibiu-Piteşti motorway has been pierced

„The piercing of the second gallery of the Momaia tunnel (Curtea de Argeş-Tigveni section), on the Sibiu-Piteşti direction, was also carried out today,” Sorin Grindeanu wrote on Facebook.

With a length of over 1.3 km, this is the first road tunnel drilled in Romania and consists of two unidirectional galleries (one gallery for each direction of traffic).

On the construction site of Section 4 of the Sibiu-Piteşti motorway (A1), the physical stage of the works has reached almost 70%.

„If the current work pace is maintained, there are real chances that this section (9.86 km) will be open to traffic as early as next year (2026), although the contractual completion deadline is 2027,” the Minister of Transport said.