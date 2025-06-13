Prima pagină » English » The unemployment rate in the first quarter of the year was 6.2%, increasing

The unemployment rate in the first quarter of 2025 was 6.2%, increasing by 0.3 percentage points compared to that recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to INS data published on Friday.
Petru Mazilu
13 iun. 2025, English

By gender, the difference between the two unemployment rates was 0.2 percentage points (6.3% for men, compared to 6.1% for women), and by residential area, 6.1 percentage points (9.5% in rural areas, compared to 3.4% in urban areas).

By age group, the unemployment rate reached the highest level (24.6%) among young people (15-24 years old).

The employment rate of the working-age population (15-64 years) was 62.7% in the first quarter of 2025, down 0.3 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2024. The employment rate was higher for men (71.3% compared to 53.8% for women) and for people in urban areas (69.1% compared to 55.9% in rural areas).

The employment rate of young people (15-24 years) was 17.2%.