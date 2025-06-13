The unemployment rate in the first quarter of the year was 6.2%, increasing

By gender, the difference between the two unemployment rates was 0.2 percentage points (6.3% for men, compared to 6.1% for women), and by residential area, 6.1 percentage points (9.5% in rural areas, compared to 3.4% in urban areas).

By age group, the unemployment rate reached the highest level (24.6%) among young people (15-24 years old).

The employment rate of the working-age population (15-64 years) was 62.7% in the first quarter of 2025, down 0.3 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2024. The employment rate was higher for men (71.3% compared to 53.8% for women) and for people in urban areas (69.1% compared to 55.9% in rural areas).

The employment rate of young people (15-24 years) was 17.2%.