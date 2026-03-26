Two infrastructure projects have received the „green light” from the Government

„The Government of Romania adopted, in today’s meeting, several normative acts initiated by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, which aim to develop the strategic road infrastructure and optimize the administration of public goods of the state”, announced on Thursday, on Facebook, the Minister of Transport, Ciprian Şerban.

According to the official, the Executive approved, on Thursday, the re-approval of the technical and economic indicators for the Petea – Baia Mare Express Road project. It concerns the construction of 59 km of expressway, completed by connecting roads and multiple road junctions and structures. The project costs 5 billion lei. It is financed by European funds, and the deadline for the implementation of the project is 42 months, i.e. 3 years and 6 months.

Another project whose financing has received the green light is the Suceava – Siret Expressway, which will connect the two cities and which will be integrated into the Central Trans-European Transport Network, TEN-T Core.

The estimated value of the project is 7.4 billion lei, and the execution period is 24 months, i.e. 2 years.

At the same time, the Government approved a normative act that provides for the transfer from the public domain to the private domain of the state of some assets under the administration of the ministry and under the concession of the National Railway Company “C.F.R.” – S.A., for their decommissioning and valorization.

The measure targets assets without functional utility, with an advanced degree of wear and tear, including railway infrastructure buildings that can no longer function, transport activity having ceased in previous years.

According to the minister, the assets will be taken out of use to streamline the management of public assets, but also to reduce maintenance costs.