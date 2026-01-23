Two Romanians investigated in a case involving a website for hiring assassins

Authorities conducted three searches in Bucharest and Râmnicu Vâlcea as part of this case, which was initiated following a request for international legal assistance from the United Kingdom.

Investigations in the UK have centered on the existence and operation of the website suspected of enabling these criminal activities. The inquiries involve several serious charges, including the formation of an organized criminal group, incitement to murder, attempted murder, incitement to bodily harm, attempted bodily harm, and money laundering.

Payments for the services offered through the website were made exclusively in cryptocurrencies, utilizing an escrow system designed to ensure anonymity and complicate the tracking of financial transactions.

As a result of the searches, authorities seized various data storage devices, cryptocurrencies valued at approximately $650,000, along with 292,890 lei and 48,600 euros. The two Romanian citizens under investigation were also questioned.