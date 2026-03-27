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Victor Negrescu, on the European security hub: Romania can’t wait any longer

PSD MEP Victor Negrescu calls for the acceleration of the initiative to create a European maritime security hub in the Black Sea, warning about the risks generated by drifting maritime mines.
Victor Negrescu, on the European security hub: Romania can't wait any longer
Sursa foto: Alexandra Pandrea/GMN via Mediafax Foto
Petru Mazilu
27 mart. 2026, 15:40, English

„The security situation in the Black Sea, generated by drifting mines, represents a real risk for navigation, critical infrastructure and can become a potential danger for the safety of the Romanian coastline”, says Negrescu in a message published on Facebook.

The social-democrat MEP continues: „I call for the acceleration of the steps to create a European maritime security hub in the Black Sea, an initiative that I launched and which I constantly support at the European level”.

Regarding the initiative of the European maritime security hub in the Black Sea, Negrescu said: „We initiated this initiative last year. We obtained the European money for the security hub, we obtained the support of the European legislator and we convinced the European Commission to support this initiative”.

According to Negrescu, the European Union must strengthen its presence in the area and act in a more coordinated manner, also highlighting the role that Romania should play in this process.

„Europe must be more present, more coordinated and more efficient in this strategic area. We need concrete mechanisms for monitoring, rapid intervention and cooperation between member states. Romania cannot wait any longer, it must act now, let’s ask Brussels for the maritime security hub to become operational immediately”, Negrescu added.

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