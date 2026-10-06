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What Luca Niculescu wants for the foundation of the Governments’s Agenda

Prime Minister-designate Luca Niculescu says that the reforms carried out in the process of Romania's accession to the OECD should become one of the foundations of the future governing program and calls on the parties to find a new political consensus.
What Luca Niculescu wants for the foundation of the Governments's Agenda
Ioana Târziu
06 oct. 2026, 13:44, English
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Luca Niculescu: Reforms must be made „for the people”

Prime Minister-designate Luca Niculescu said on Tuesday that the experience gained over the last four years, during which he coordinated Romania’s accession process to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), should be used in the construction of the future governing program.

Niculescu says that the process gave him a broad picture of how the Romanian state functions, from the economy and administration to education, health, state-owned companies, the labor market and taxation.

„In the last four years, I have coordinated the process of Romania’s accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). It was the most intense professional experience I have ever had and an extraordinary X-ray of the Romanian state: the economy, administration, education, health, state-owned companies, labor market, taxation,” Niculescu posted on Facebook.

According to him, one of the main lessons of this period is that reforms must be built on concrete data and reality on the ground.

„I have learned one important thing in these years: good reforms are made based on data, reality on the ground, and other successful experiences. And they are made for the people,” added the prime minister-designate.

Over 100 reforms in the OECD accession process

Luca Niculescu claims that the OECD accession process has already generated over 100 reforms in Romania and states that these should be continued and integrated into the future government program.

„I want this work to continue and become one of the foundations of the governing program. Not because the OECD recommends it, but because they are good ideas for Romania, evaluated and tested in some of the world’s best-performing economies,” he said.

The designated Prime Minister also insisted on the political consensus that has existed so far around Romania’s accession to the OECD.

Call for consensus between parties

Luca Niculescu showed that the parties have succeeded, in recent years, in jointly supporting the objective of joining the OECD, despite political differences.

„The political parties managed to jointly support an important objective for Romania, beyond the natural differences between them. This consensus mattered enormously,” he said.

Niculescu expresses hope that the same approach can be maintained in the negotiations for the future Government.

„I hope we find the same openness now, around a realistic program, built on what unites us. I am open to discussions and respect good ideas, regardless of where they come from,” concluded the prime minister-designate.

Nicușor Dan’s fourth nomination

Luca Niculescu was appointed by the head of state on Monday, October 5, after consultations with the parliamentary parties and political formations at the Cotroceni Palace. This is the fourth nomination for the position of prime minister made by Nicușor Dan. The president signed the decree on Tuesday regarding the appointment of Luca-Alexandru Niculescu as a candidate for the position of prime minister.

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