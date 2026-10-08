Who will join Luca Niculescu’s government

Niculescu also spoke about the possibility of Alexandru Nazare joining the future government team, describing him as a competent minister and a figure respected internationally.

When asked whether he had decided to keep Alexandru Nazare in the government or whether he already had another name in mind for the future executive branch, Luca Niculescu stated that it is too early to discuss the Cabinet’s composition.

Luca Niculescu: “We don’t even know yet what the government will look like”

The prime minister-designate noted that even the political or technocratic nature of the future Cabinet is yet to be determined following negotiations.

“We don’t even know yet what the government will look like—whether it will be technocratic or more political. As I said, the PSD representatives came forward with a proposal. Mr. Alexandru Nazare is a competent minister,” Luca Niculescu stated.

The prime minister-designate went on to highlight Alexandru Nazare’s experience and how he is perceived in relations with foreign partners.

“He has demonstrated this on several occasions, both in discussions (…) where, together with his colleagues at the National Bank, they achieved excellent results, and in the discussions we’ve had at the OECD. He is a man who is respected internationally as well. He is someone who could have a place in a government, but, once again, it is too early to discuss this,” Niculescu stated.

How Future Ministers Will Be Selected

Luca Niculescu was also asked what criteria he would use to select his ministers and whether he would accept nominations from political parties.

The prime minister-designate directly linked the selection process to the political composition of the future government.

“It depends on what kind of government it will be. If it’s a technocratic government, it will be one way. If it’s a government with a political majority or a government with political representation, obviously you have to take into account the proposals from the parties that support you,” said Luca Niculescu.