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„Acum o săptămână îmi spunea Te iubesc”: Detalii despre despărțirea lui Elon Musk

Elon Musk s-a despărțit de Shivon Zilis, partenera sa și mama a patru dintre copiii săi, decizia luându-o prin surprindere pe aceasta. Zilis a făcut publică ruptura pe X, unde a distribuit detalii despre despărțirea neașteptată și o captură de ecran din conversațiile lor recente, în care miliardarul îi declara dragostea cu doar câteva zile înainte.
„Acum o săptămână îmi spunea Te iubesc”: Detalii despre despărțirea lui Elon Musk
Andreea Tobias
05 oct. 2026, 11:29, Life-Inedit
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Zilis spune că ruptura a venit fără niciun avertisment, potrivit presei italiene. Mesajul a fost publicat pe 2 octombrie.

„Este greu să treci de la iubire la despărțire într-o săptămână, fără niciun preaviz”, a scris ea. „Dar uneori așa se întâmplă”.

Postarea alternează durerea cu cuvinte calde la adresa lui Musk. Zilis spune că a vrut să-i ofere antreprenorului o iubire stabilă și liniștită, departe de viața lui plină de lupte.

„Am fost întotdeauna portul său sigur. Un loc în care eram cu toții foarte fericiți să-l vedem, mereu plin de fericire și iubire, nu de război”, a scris Zilis.

Ea amintește și de copiii lor. „Există un mare sentiment de pierdere, dar, din fericire, am creat patru mici iubiri minunate ale vieții mele”, a adăugat.

Zilis speră ca relația să continue în alt fel. „Sper și mă rog ca eu și el să putem fi prieteni foarte buni și părinți care colaborează”, a scris ea.

Elon Musk, despărțire neașteptată. Ce i-a scris fosta parteneră pe X

La mesaj a atașat o captură de ecran a unei conversații cu Musk din 24 septembrie. „A fost cu adevărat minunat să te văd la micul dejun. Te iubesc foarte mult”, îi scria ea. „Și eu te iubesc”, i-a răspuns Musk.

În aceeași zi, la Casa Albă avusese loc o cină de stat în onoarea președintelui chinez Xi Jinping. Musk a fost printre invitați. În conversație, el îi explica lui Zilis că nu știuse că partenerii erau invitați. Altfel, spunea, ar fi chemat-o și pe ea.

Relația lor a avut și o latură profesională. Zilis a ocupat funcții de conducere și de consultanță în mai multe companii ale lui Musk.

În mai, ea a depus mărturie în procesul dintre Musk și ceilalți cofondatori ai OpenAI. Atunci a povestit că, în 2020, Musk s-a oferit să doneze material genetic pentru o fertilizare in vitro. Gemenii lor s-au născut în 2021.

Musk are cel puțin doisprezece copii din mai multe relații. Unele s-au încheiat cu dispute privind custodia.

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