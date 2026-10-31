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Telefon sau ceas inteligent pentru copii? Cercetătorii au transformat un dispozitiv de localizare într-un instrument de spionaj

Un ceas inteligent conceput pentru siguranța copiilor a fost folosit pentru a urmări deplasările unui jurnalist și pentru a-i înregistra conversațiile fără știrea acestuia. Experimentul, scoate la iveală probleme de securitate care pot afecta numeroase dispozitive de localizare vândute sub mărci diferite.
Telefon sau ceas inteligent pentru copii? Cercetătorii au transformat un dispozitiv de localizare într-un instrument de spionaj
sursa foto: pixabay
Victor Dan Stephanovici
31 oct. 2026, 09:57, Social
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Cercetătorii Vangelis Stykas și Felipe Solferini au testat un ceas pentru copii în timpul deplasărilor jurnalistului Andy Greenberg prin New York, scrie WIRED. Dispozitivul, cumpărat de pe Amazon pentru mai puțin de 30 de dolari, avea funcții de localizare, cameră și microfon.

Prima surpriză a apărut înainte ca jurnalistul să ajungă la metrou. Deși GPS-ul funcționa defectuos, cercetătorii îi cunoșteau deja poziția. Ceasul transmitea identificatorii rețelelor Wi-Fi din apropiere, iar aceste informații erau suficiente pentru a-i reconstitui traseul.

Fotografiat în lift și ascultat la birou, fără să știe

Ajuns la sediul WIRED din Manhattan, jurnalistul a fost fotografiat de la distanță prin camera ceasului. O imagine a fost surprinsă în lift, alta la birou. Cercetătorii au activat apoi microfonul și au ascultat conversația unui coleg care povestea despre o vizită la o expoziție. Nici fotografierea, nici înregistrarea audio nu au declanșat vreun avertisment vizibil pe dispozitiv.

Testul a făcut parte dintr-o investigație mai amplă, în cadrul căreia specialiștii au analizat peste 70 de produse cu localizare GPS, inclusiv ceasuri pentru copii și accesorii auto. Peste 30 dintre dispozitive foloseau infrastructura unor companii asociate platformei SETracker. Alte peste 30 de mărci utilizau sistemul NewGPS2012. Cercetătorii au identificat vulnerabilități și în platforma SinoTrack. În total, cele trei ecosisteme tehnologice sunt folosite de zeci de milioane de dispozitive, potrivit investigației.

Problemele descoperite puteau permite, în anumite condiții, urmărirea locației, interceptarea mesajelor, modificarea contactelor de urgență sau activarea neautorizată a unor funcții. După publicarea investigației, reprezentanții SETracker au anunțat că au remediat vulnerabilitatea. Cercetătorii confirmaseră că metodele lor de atac nu mai funcționau, dar nu stabiliseră dacă toate problemele fuseseră eliminate.

Un ceas inteligent este mai sigur decât primul telefon?

Pentru părinții care nu vor să ofere încă un smartphone copilului, un ceas cu apeluri și GPS poate părea o soluție practică. Cei mici pot comunica rapid cu familia, fără să aibă neapărat acces la rețele sociale și la numeroase aplicații. Diferențele dintre produse sunt însă considerabile.

Într-o analiză publicată în decembrie 2025, organizația americană Consumer Reports a evaluat 15 dispozitive de monitorizare destinate copiilor. Unele aveau protecții solide, în timp ce altele nu ofereau autentificare multifactor, o măsură care îngreunează accesul neautorizat la conturi.

Au fost identificate și produse care nu indicau suficient de clar când camera sau microfonul erau active. Testele nu au arătat că toate ceasurile pentru copii sunt vulnerabile. Au evidențiat însă că simpla destinație a unui dispozitiv nu garantează protejarea datelor personale.

Cât de mult ar trebui să își urmărească părinții copiii?

Dincolo de riscurile informatice, localizarea permanentă ridică și întrebări despre intimitatea copiilor. Un studiu publicat în mai 2026 în Journal of Computer-Mediated Communication a analizat experiențele a 147 de adolescenți belgieni, cu vârste între 13 și 16 ani.

Participanții au discutat despre folosirea aplicațiilor de localizare de către părinți și prieteni, în cadrul a 21 de grupuri de cercetare. Tinerii acceptau mai ușor monitorizarea atunci când accesul era limitat la persoane apropiate și nu presupunea verificarea continuă a fiecărei deplasări.

Unii preferau să negocieze regulile cu părinții. Alții dezactivau partajarea locației sau încercau să evite supravegherea. O cercetare publicată în 2026 în International Journal of Child-Computer Interaction a analizat, la rândul ei, felul în care dispozitivele purtabile influențează relațiile de familie și deciziile privind folosirea datelor copiilor.

Ce trebuie verificat înainte de cumpărare

Consumer Reports recomandă părinților să urmărească felul în care producătorul protejează datele, ce informații colectează și cât timp le păstrează. Contează și existența actualizărilor de securitate, a autentificării suplimentare și a opțiunilor prin care pot fi limitate apelurile sau accesul altor persoane la locație.

În cazul dispozitivelor cu microfon și cameră, merită verificat dacă utilizatorul poate observa când aceste funcții sunt active. Părinții pot stabili împreună cu copilul când este necesară verificarea locației și în ce situații aceasta poate fi dezactivată.

Pentru modelele mai puțin cunoscute, o dificultate suplimentară este identificarea companiei care gestionează efectiv datele. Cercetarea WIRED a constatat că produse comercializate sub nume diferite pot folosi aceleași servere și, implicit, pot împărți aceleași vulnerabilități.

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