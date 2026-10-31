Telefon sau ceas inteligent pentru copii? Cercetătorii au transformat un dispozitiv de localizare într-un instrument de spionaj

Cercetătorii Vangelis Stykas și Felipe Solferini au testat un ceas pentru copii în timpul deplasărilor jurnalistului Andy Greenberg prin New York, scrie WIRED. Dispozitivul, cumpărat de pe Amazon pentru mai puțin de 30 de dolari, avea funcții de localizare, cameră și microfon.

Prima surpriză a apărut înainte ca jurnalistul să ajungă la metrou. Deși GPS-ul funcționa defectuos, cercetătorii îi cunoșteau deja poziția. Ceasul transmitea identificatorii rețelelor Wi-Fi din apropiere, iar aceste informații erau suficiente pentru a-i reconstitui traseul.

Ajuns la sediul WIRED din Manhattan, jurnalistul a fost fotografiat de la distanță prin camera ceasului. O imagine a fost surprinsă în lift, alta la birou. Cercetătorii au activat apoi microfonul și au ascultat conversația unui coleg care povestea despre o vizită la o expoziție. Nici fotografierea, nici înregistrarea audio nu au declanșat vreun avertisment vizibil pe dispozitiv.

“A parent in Sweden buying a ‘SafeKid’ watch and a parent in Spain buying a ‘SaveFamily’ watch are both sending their child’s location data to the same vulnerable https://t.co/Mukb2pSDFd backend on Alibaba Cloud in mainland China, without knowing it.”

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On a rainy New York morning earlier this week, a WIRED reporter strapped to his wrist a lavender and pink plastic child’s smartwatch and headed to work. As he approached his nearby subway station to commute to WIRED’s office, he texted Vangelis Stykas, the Greek security researcher who had shipped him the watch via Amazon, to let him know that he was going into the station and might lose cell signal.

“I know,” Stykas wrote back.

In fact, Stykas had been monitoring the reporter’s location via the watch since the moment he left his apartment. The watch’s GPS feature, intended to let a parent track their child, was malfunctioning, but the wearable device was still picking up and transmitting to a faraway server identifiers from every nearby Wi-Fi network, which allowed Stykas to nonetheless pinpoint the reporter’s exact location as he walked down a particular Brooklyn block.

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When the reporter arrived at WIRED’s Manhattan headquarters half an hour later, Stykas hijacked a feature in the watch that allowed him to silently take a photo from its camera, capturing the moment when the reporter stepped into an elevator. After a few minutes, he took another snap of the reporter at his desk, then used a different feature to pick up audio from the watch’s microphone, transmitting it to another researcher, Felipe Solferini, who listened as the reporter’s coworker described his weekend visit to an art exhibition. At no point did the watch show any sign that it was listening, taking photos, or otherwise being hacked.

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The watch’s insecurity and the spying it enabled might be expected given the gadget’s pedigree: It’s sold by an obscure company called CJC, costs less than $30, and was made by an equally obscure manufacturer, 🇨🇳 YiQingTeng Electronics, in Shenzhen, China. More troubling, perhaps, is that the online platform it’s built on — and the one that allowed Stykas and Solferini to so thoroughly hack it — is used by dozens of other brands of smartwatch, many of which have likely been left vulnerable to the same forms of digital stalking.

At the Black Hat cybersecurity conference on Aug 6, Stykas and Solferini plan to present their findings from analyzing the supply chain and security of more than 70 GPS-enabled watches and car accessories. They found that more than 30 of those geolocation devices use the technology and backend servers of 🇨🇳 YiQingTeng, also identified by the brand name 🇨🇳 Wonlex, the name of a partner firm 🇨🇳 Shenzhen 3G Electronics, or their associated app, 🇨🇳 SETracker. Another 30-plus brands of tracking devices for cars and kids are all run on another Shenzhen-based platform known as 🇨🇳 NewGPS2012.

Combined with another major GPS platform known as 🇨🇳 SinoTrack that sells car trackers and smartwatches, the two researchers found that tens of millions of GPS tracker gadgets came from just three supply chains. All three, the researchers found in their analysis, had significant security flaws — in some cases as simple as a lack of authentication that allowed anyone to access any device — leaving children’s watches vulnerable to tracking by a hacker, location disabling and spoofing, interception and spoofing of text and audio messages sent to them, replacement of emergency contacts with ones a hacker chose, silent audio eavesdropping, as well as photo and video capture for camera-enabled devices. (Once the GPS started working on the smartwatch WIRED tested, the hackers showed that feature, too, could be hijacked to follow the wearer’s every move.)

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— Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) August 8, 2026