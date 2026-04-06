Donald Trump declines invitation to come to Romania

US President Donald Trump has declined an invitation to come to Romania for the NATO summit in May. Instead, the head of the State Department, Marco Rubio, could arrive in Bucharest.

Donald Trump has declined an invitation to come to Bucharest. Marco Rubio could attend in his place.

The US leader had been invited to the B9 Summit in Bucharest. The event will take place on May 13.

The B9 Summit addresses issues related to regional security and support for Ukraine. The format includes the countries on NATO’s eastern flank: Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia.