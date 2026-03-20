A new expressway in Romania. Authorities launched the tender for design and execution

The announcement was made by the Minister of Transport, Ciprian Șerban, on Facebook.

„The Henri Coanda Airport (Otopeni) – A0 Highway Expressway Project enters, as of today, the tender stage for design and execution. It is a new high-speed road that we will build in Romania, the first expressway in Ilfov County and a strategic connection in view of the construction of the future Terminal 2 of the most important airport in Romania,” Șerban wrote.

The Minister of Transport explained the advantages of the future road.

„Through this new investment by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, we will ensure a modern infrastructure, both for the transport of passengers to the new Terminal and goods to the Cargo area. At the same time, through this connection with the Bucharest motorway ring, the access of construction equipment and materials to the terminal site will be facilitated. At the same time, we ensure faster access to the A0 Motorway to the communities in the county, significantly reducing travel time and traffic congestion,” said Ciprian Șerban.

The contract that the National Road Investment Company launched in the auction has an estimated value of 454 million lei. Builders can submit offers until April 30.

The duration of the construction is 30 months. The length of the connecting road will be 2.55 kilometers, and the connecting shoulder will have a total length of 7.5 kilometers. Overpasses will also be built over DJ 200 B and the A0 Nord Motorway.