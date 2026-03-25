A new motion has been introduced targeting Environment Minister Diana Buzoianu

Fritz shared his thoughts on Facebook on Wednesday, stating that “extremists have filed a new motion against USR Minister Diana Buzoianu.” He further noted, “They’re likely frustrated because she pointed out last week that shouting and insulting others doesn’t enhance their masculinity. Those who claim to be defenders of the timber and beach mafias pretend to be great patriots, but who believes them anymore?”

Fritz believes that Diana Buzoianu “troubles them because she is working to clean up the issues”

Fritz believes that Diana Buzoianu “troubles them because she is working to clean up the issues.” He added, “She irritates them because she exemplifies true patriotism—fighting for the people and for Romania’s natural resources, rather than for the privileged. Of course, she’s also a thorn in their side because she is a young woman who will not be intimidated.”

The new motion against Environment Minister Diana Buzoianu was initiated by the Peace First Romania Group.

“In accordance with Article 170 of the Senate Rules of Procedure, we submit the simple motion titled ‘Diana Buzoianu, the Red-Green Commissioner of Thirst and Darkness: How the Bolshevik from the Environment Ministry Established the Dictatorship of Scooters Over Romania’s Dams and Forests,’” stated the motion’s initiators. They claim that over a quarter of the total number of senators has supported this procedure, as indicated by the attached signature lists. The document is signed by Senator Ninel Peia, the Senate Quaestor and a member of the PACE – Romania First Group.