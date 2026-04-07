A new park in Bucharest will be named after US President Donald Trump

The City Hall of Sector 4 will build a new park near Tudor Arghezi Park, and it will be named after US President Donald Trump, marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the strengthening of relations between the Romanian and American communities.

The announcement was made by the mayor of Sector 4, Daniel Băluță, on Facebook.

“Our community, of Sector 4, can become part of a global story, of friendship and respect between nations. This year, when the United States will celebrate 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the moment that marked the birth of the American nation, we will also be able to mark this in a special way. The new park, which we are arranging near Tudor Arghezi Park, will celebrate this important moment and will bear the name of the current President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, as a symbol of friendship and common values ​​that unite us,” wrote Mayor Daniel Băluță on Facebook.

In this context, the mayor of Sector 4 also mentioned the fact that he recently met with American officials, including Paolo Zampolli, special envoy for global partnerships, and Darryl Nirenberg, the new US ambassador to Romania.

“In recognition of these values, I recently met with the U.S. Special Envoy for Global Partnerships, Ambassador Paolo Zampolli, and the new U.S. Ambassador to Romania, His Excellency Darryl Nirenberg, to discuss collaboration and connections between our communities,” Daniel Băluță added.

The exact date of the park’s inauguration has not yet been announced.