A Romanian citizen sustained minor injuries in the train accident that occurred on Sunday in Spain

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bucharest announced that representatives from the Romanian Consulate in Seville are in contact with the affected citizen, who was on board one of the trains involved in the incident. The Ministry reported that the individual has been discharged from the hospital and is in good condition.

Earlier, the Ministry took urgent measures to communicate with local authorities to gather official information regarding the presence of Romanian citizens among those affected by the accident.

The train accident in Spain has reportedly resulted in 39 fatalities, as reported by Sky News. Additionally, around 170 people were injured.

According to a statement from Adif, the Spanish railway infrastructure administrator, the Iryo 6189 Malaga train, which was bound for Madrid, derailed at Adamuz and ended up on an adjacent track. A train traveling from Madrid to Huelva, which was on that same adjacent track, also derailed.