Prima pagină » English » A Romanian citizen sustained minor injuries in the train accident that occurred on Sunday in Spain

A Romanian citizen sustained minor injuries in the train accident that occurred on Sunday in Spain

A Romanian citizen sustained minor injuries in the train accident that occurred on Sunday in Spain, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
A Romanian citizen sustained minor injuries in the train accident that occurred on Sunday in Spain
Andreea Tobias
19 ian. 2026, 15:32, English

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bucharest announced that representatives from the Romanian Consulate in Seville are in contact with the affected citizen, who was on board one of the trains involved in the incident. The Ministry reported that the individual has been discharged from the hospital and is in good condition.

Earlier, the Ministry took urgent measures to communicate with local authorities to gather official information regarding the presence of Romanian citizens among those affected by the accident.

The train accident in Spain has reportedly resulted in 39 fatalities, as reported by Sky News. Additionally, around 170 people were injured.

According to a statement from Adif, the Spanish railway infrastructure administrator, the Iryo 6189 Malaga train, which was bound for Madrid, derailed at Adamuz and ended up on an adjacent track. A train traveling from Madrid to Huelva, which was on that same adjacent track, also derailed.

Recomandarea video

Un fals grosolan în expertiza cu care Lia Savonea a blocat verdictul Curții Constituționale privind pensiile magistraților
G4Media
ANM anunță temperaturi de -13 grade și ninsori abundente în toată țara. Cum va fi vremea în perioada 19 ianuarie – 1 februarie
Gandul
Dorian Popa merge la închisoare? Artistul a apărut la tribunal flancat de bodyguarzi și cu nasul bandajat
Cancan
Mădălina Ghenea, absolut spectaculoasă la duș. Imaginile cu care și-a încântat fanii
Prosport
Tânără de 25 de ani, cerșetoare în Iași cu cazare de lux, telefon de ultimă generație și deplasări cu Uber
Libertatea
Singura ciorbă care te face mai inteligent, potrivit renumitului dr. Vlad Ciurea
CSID
2026: Reguli noi la vânzarea mașinilor SH. Cine plătește impozitul auto și până când
Promotor