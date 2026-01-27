Alina Gorghiu demands explanations after the murder in Hârlău: Femicide is not an accident

MP Alina Gorghiu, president of the Special Commission for Combating Domestic Violence, reacted on Tuesday after the murder of a woman in Hârlău, Iaşi County, by her partner.

She requested, in a message on her Facebook page, urgent clarifications regarding the court’s decision to withdraw the protection order previously issued in this case.

Gorghiu said that the tragedy raises questions about how the authorities assessed the danger, especially given that the protection order was canceled shortly after it was issued.

“Another femicide. A woman killed by her partner, in Iaşi – Hârlău, after a protection order was revoked just a few weeks ago. I demand transparent communication and a clear answer to the question: why did the court revoke the order so quickly and what risk assessment was the basis for this decision”, Alina Gorghiu sent.

She stated that the state had the obligation to analyze the real risk, even if the withdrawal of the order took place at the victim’s request, in accordance with the jurisprudence of the European Court of Human Rights.

At the same time, she demanded explanations from the Ministry of Justice for the lack of an official point of view necessary for submitting to Parliament the draft law on preventing and combating femicide.

“At the same time, it is important to publicly find out why the Ministry of Justice has not yet transmitted to the Government the point of view necessary for submitting to Parliament the draft law on preventing and combating femicide and the violence that precedes it”, the deputy specified.

The magnitude of the phenomenon requires serious action from state institutions, especially after dozens of similar cases in a single year, Gorghiu said.

„Femicide is not an accident. It is the result of wrong decisions,” said Alina Gorghiu.

The crime took place on Monday evening in Hârlău, where a 35-year-old woman was beaten to death by her boyfriend. The 45-year-old man was identified by police, taken for questioning and detained for 24 hours.

The investigation showed that in August last year, the court issued a protection order for the victim, which was revoked in September.

Meanwhile, the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Special Committee „Romania without Domestic Violence” approved the report on the draft law for the prevention and combating of femicide and associated violence. The document is to be voted on in the Senate plenary session.