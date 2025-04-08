Analyst Bogdan Teodorescu dies at 61

Bogdan Teodorescu was a professor at the National School of Political and Administrative Studies.

As a graduate of the University of Civil Engineering in Bucharest, Bogdan Teodorescu, although an engineer, followed his passion and worked as a journalist in the Tinerama trust. He was a member of the Universitas circle as well as editor-in-chief of the Tinerama magazine.

He led the electoral campaign of President Emil Constantinescu in 1996.

He graduated from the National Defense College in 2000, and in 2006 he defended his doctorate in communication.

A specialist in political and electoral marketing, he is pursuing his academic career at the National School of Political and Administrative Studies in Bucharest.

He has been a member of the International Association of Political Consultants (IAPC) and the European Association of Political Consultants (EAPC) since 2001.

He has also been a member of the Romanian Writers’ Union since 2004. Since 2004, he has held the position of president of the Pro Institute, specialized in political analysis and polls, according to Wikipedia.