Bank at Otopeni Airport. Company organizes auction for renting a space

Through a press release, the Bucharest National Airports Company announces the launch of the auction for renting a space within the premises of the „Henri Coandă” Bucharest International Airport, in order to carry out banking activities.

According to the announcement, the space is located „in the Corp AB4 building, floor 1, East side (public area) and has an area of ​​93.81 square meters, to which is added a space intended for the archive, with an area of ​​9.23 square meters”.

The duration of the rental contract is five years, and the award procedure will be carried out through the Romanian Commodity Exchange.

“The expansion and diversification of the services available at the airport is a strategic priority for the National Company of Bucharest Airports. The presence of a banking unit in a public area of ​​Henri Coandă Airport will contribute to increasing the level of comfort and accessibility for passengers, companions and commercial partners, offering fast and secure financial services at an essential transit point. This initiative is part of our strategy to develop the commercial infrastructure and modernize airport facilities, with the objective of transforming the airport into a modern hub, adapted to the current needs of international traffic”, stated Bogdan Mîndrescu, General Manager of the National Company of Bucharest Airports.

The deadline for submitting offers is March 12, the date on which the auction meeting will also take place, at the headquarters of the Romanian Commodity Exchange.