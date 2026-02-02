Tap water, drinkable and free at Henri Coanda Airport

Starting Monday, passengers at Henri Coanda Airport in Otopeni no longer have to buy bottled water, but can safely consume tap water.

„The water supplied at the airport was potable until 2012, when the law on the quality parameters of drinking water was amended. In the meantime, air traffic has doubled, and the problem of the availability of drinking water at the airport has become a pressing one. I have insisted on resolving this situation ever since I took over as CNAB general director, almost 5 months ago. In this short period, we have managed to quickly carry out all the necessary technical interventions, so that as of today, February 2, the tap water at Henri Coandă Airport is potable and microbiologically pure,” said Bogdan Mîndrescu, general director of the Bucharest National Airports Company, in a press release.

The airport’s drinking water supply is carried out through its own deep wells and is distributed to passengers in the terminals through a network of pipes of approximately 23 km.

The Bucharest National Airports Company states in a press release that it has already started the process of installing 14 drinking water stations connected to the airport network. These will have both taps and bottle charging devices.

The water stations will be available both in public areas and in restricted areas of the terminals, including at the boarding gates in the Departures area or at the baggage claim lanes in the Arrivals area. Thus, airport passengers will have free drinking water available.

The first water station is to be installed in the Departures terminal on Monday.

Two other drinking water stations for passengers will be installed at Băneasa Airport.