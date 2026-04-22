BNR: Interest rates on loans in lei remain stable. The state borrows again

Interest rates on loans in lei have remained at the same level, around 6%, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Bank of Romania.

The 3-month ROBOR – used to calculate interest rates for loans in lei granted before May 2019 – was quoted on Wednesday at 5.87%, the same as the previous day. And the values ​​for 6 months and 12 months remained unchanged, at 5.94% and 6.00%, respectively.

The indicator is calculated daily, based on the interest rates at which banks borrow from each other. Even though it is updated every working day, its level can remain identical when there are no significant movements in the market.

The data show that, for now, there are no variations in interest rates, despite the political tensions in recent days.

For loans granted after May 2019, another indicator is used – IRCC (Consumer Credit Reference Index). For the fourth quarter of 2025, it is 5.58%, slightly below the ROBOR level.

IRCC is calculated differently, based on actual market transactions, and is updated every three months, which is why it reacts more slowly to changes in the economy.

The monetary policy interest rate, set by the central bank and influencing the overall cost of money in the economy, including interest rates on loans and deposits, is 6.50% and has not been changed since August 2024. Also, the interest rate at which banks can borrow from the BNR is 7.50%, and that for deposits placed with the central bank is 5.50%.

Also on Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance borrowed 760 million lei from banks and investors, through two bond issues. The money is to be returned by the Romanian state by April 28, 2027 and July 31, 2034.

According to the National Bank of Romania, of the total amount, 460 million lei was borrowed at an interest rate of 6.34%, and 300 million lei at 7.16%.